Summery temperatures notwithstanding, fall is on its way — and with it comes a new season of local fair and festival offerings.

Kicking off September in the Chippewa Falls area are a pair of local festivals in Jim Falls and Ridgeland. Later in the month, Oktoberfest will once again bring gemütlichkeit — not to mention good food, drink and entertainment — to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Farther afield, fans of the King can get their fill at Elvis Explosion in La Crosse, running Sept. 7-10, and Boats and Bluegrass will offer music along the river Sept. 21-24 in Winona.

And for anyone who didn’t get their fill of German heritage at Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest, they’ll have a chance for more at La Crosse’s Oktoberfest, which closes out the month Sept. 28-30.

Sept. 1-4

Jim Falls Sturgeon Festival, Anson Park, County Hwy. S, Jim Falls, Wis. Featuring: Parade at noon Sunday; tractor pull; demolition derby; car show; live music. Cost: Free admission; some events/activities ticketed separately. Information: www.facebook.com/JimFallsLions.

Ridgeland Community Fair, various locations, Ridgeland, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Monday; tractor pull; demolition derby; arts & crafts/farmers market; carnival rides and games. Cost: Free admission; some events/activities ticketed separately. Information: www.facebook.com/RidgelandFair.

Sept. 3

Alma Music and Arts Festival, 125 Beach Harbor Road, Alma, Wis. Featuring: The High 48s, Four Pints Shy, Left Wing Bourbon. Information: www.almamusicandartsfest.org.

Sept. 7-10

Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.

Sept. 8-10

Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.

Sept. 15-16

Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.

Sept. 21-24

Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.

Sept. 22-24

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts; flea market and antiques; farmers market. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.cranfest.com.

Sept. 28-30

Oktoberfest, multiple locations, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Torchlight Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday; Maple Leaf Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; live music; food and drink vendors. Information: oktoberfestusa.com.