June 20-July 30
Great River Shakespeare Festival, DuFresne Performing Arts Center, Winona State University, 450 Johnson St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: “As You Like It,” “Imbroglio,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “Callithump!” Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance. Information: grsf.org.
June 21-25
Lewiston Heartland Days, The Crossing Center, 170 S. Freemont St., Lewiston, Minn. Featuring: Grand parade at 6 p.m. Saturday; live music; tractor pull; craft/vendor show; pinewood derby. Information: www.lewdays.com.
June 22-24
Country Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Joe Pardi, Billy Currington. Cost: $159 three-day general admission; $95 one-day general admission. Information: www.countryfest.com.
Blue Ox Music Festival, The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Pert Near Sandstone, The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush Band, Mike Gordon. Cost: $249 three-day general admission. Information: blueoxmusicfestival.com.
Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, Wis. Featuring: Truck and tractor pulls; food; retail, commercial, and arts and crafts vendors. Cost: $115 season tickets; $45 one-day all-day tickets; $25 show admission. Information: tomahtractorpull.com.
June 23-24
Brownsville Days, Brownsville, Minn. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday; Chicken Q; family entertainment. Information: www.brownsvillemn.org/residents/brownsville-days.
June 24
Coon Creek Trout Fest, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Kids’ fishing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live music; raffle; village-wide rummage sales. Information: www.facebook.com/Coon-Creek-Trout-Fest-1115026855308522.
June 25-July 16
Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.
June 30-July 4
Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.
July 8
The Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park, 500 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orchestra SalSoul Del Mad, The Jimmys. Information: driftlessmusicfestival.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.