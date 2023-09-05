Sept. 7-10
Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.
Sept. 8-9
Mississippi Mayhem, La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Car and bike show, retro market and swap; races; Miss Mayhem Pageant; live music including Shanda and the Howlers, Mozzy Dee and The Rockin’ Hops. Cost: $30 weekend pass; $15 day pass; kids 12 and younger free. Additional vehicle registration and camping costs. Information: mississippimayhem.com.
Sept. 8-10
Cleghorn Harvest Festival, Cleghorn School Park, S10434 County Road HHI, Eleva, Wis. Featuring: Parade at noon Saturday; craft show and farmers market; live music including High & Rising, Kid Kaktus and THe Tumbleweeds and Other Brothers Band; Harvest Fest Hustle 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday. Information: www.cleghornharvestfest.com.
Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.
Sept. 15-16
Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.
Sept. 21-24
Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.