Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards $2 million in grants in past year

Community Foundation

Community Foundation

Tuesday, Nov. 15, marks National Philanthropy Day during Community Foundation Week, which runs Nov. 12-18. The Community Foundation of Chippewa County, a nonprofit organization, is fully embracing this time of year.

“This time of year is our opportunity to thank our donors, share our progress and advocate for our availability to help meet the needs of Chippewa County communities,” said Jill Herriges, CFCC executive director.

The CFCC released its 2021-2022 Annual Report on its official website and held its annual social on Oct. 25 at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. An Outstanding Service Award to a Foundation Board Member was also revealed during the annual event.

“It’s a highly productive time of year for us, and very heartwarming. There is a lot of good that happens in Chippewa Count,” reflects Herriges.

People are also reading…

According to the Annual Report, the CFCC granted over $2 million to local charities and nonprofits in the past year. The grants supported student scholarships, community projects and community resource support, and natural disaster response.

Its annual event, Seedlings to Shade Trees, recognized the donors and fundholders who make those grants possible. Event emcee, Terrence McCanna, gave a warm welcome to the individuals and families who established an endowed fund or seedling fund in the past year. McCanna shared each new fundholder’s inspiring story, as the crowd of over 150 people applauded all 12 new funds.

“These stories are truly meaningful,” said Herriges. “Funds are often dedicated in remembrance of a loved one who dedicated service to this community.”

Several impact stories are available for the public in the Community Foundation of Chippewa County Annual Report, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

A warm and well-deserved standing ovation was given to Chuck Frenette, who received the 2021-2022 Outstanding Service Award for his significant commitment to the Foundation’s work.

David Adler, board president, presented the award and said, “Chuck has shown incredible dedication to his community and has exceeded the Foundation’s expectations with the heart and experience he brings to his work as treasurer of the Board.”

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone for the award,” said Frenette. “Even though the award is presented to an individual it is a culmination of the efforts of many that provide for the successes of various organizations in the Chippewa Valley. None of us do this for recognition but to provide, ‘For Good. Forever.’”

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County responds to community needs to benefit people, nonprofits and charitable organizations in Chippewa County with donations and with sustaining endowments.

Through the Foundation, donors achieve their philanthropic goals. Learn more about ways to give and be involved with philanthropy by calling (715) 723-8125, visiting www.yourlegacyforever.org or following social media pages.

The Chippewa Falls Family Support Center was the benefactor of a recent fundraiser hosted by TDS Telecommunications LLC and Leinenkugel Brewing Company. The Family Support Center received a $5,000 check from TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Drew Petersen at a Leinie Lodge event in Chippewa Falls Wednesday afternoon. The Family Support Center also received a portion of the proceeds from beer sales at Leinenkugel’s on Wednesday. “TDS coordinated with Leinenkugel’s who has been a longtime supporter of the Family Support Center,” said Family Support Center Resource Development Coordinator, Lori Borg. “We’re very honoured to be recognized by them.” The Family Support Center helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking. It provides violence prevention education in the region as well.
