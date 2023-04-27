The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has earned another national accreditation award for philanthropic excellence. It means the Community Foundation of Chippewa County continues to meet high standards of excellence among all national community foundations.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that has managed philanthropic funds and community grants in Chippewa County for 22 years.

It responds to community needs to benefit people, nonprofits and charitable organizations in the county with donations and sustaining endowments. The foundation helps donors achieve their philanthropic goals.

Its accreditation comes from the Community Foundations National Standards Board. More than 900 community foundations exist across the country, of which 500 are accredited, according to the industry’s membership association, the Council On Foundations.

The National Standards Accreditation Program expects an additional layer of accountability beyond state and federal regulations. The program is optional but the foundation said it’s essential.

“Because we manage endowments, we’re responsible for each donor’s wishes and they entrust us to manage their funds to make a positive difference in their community, forever. It’s an honor that we take seriously,” said Community Foundation of Chippewa County Executive Director Jill Herriges.

“National accreditation backs our foundation and assures us that we are well-built and highly functioning. It’s an assurance that we are doing the right things now, for the success we will see generations from now.”

The foundation has been accredited for nearly two decades. To receive the accreditation, a community foundation must pass a robust review of the foundation’s policies, donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration practices.

The foundation must also demonstrate that it has met 26 national standards that establish legal, ethical and effective practices.

After receiving the honor, Community Foundation Board Chairperson Barbara Stevens said, “To me, accreditation shows how this Foundation stands by every grant we award. There is a deep feeling of gratitude in knowing that we are both stewarding the philanthropic wishes of our donors and meeting community needs in Chippewa County.”

The foundation serves Bloomer, Boyd, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell, Holcombe, Jim Falls, Lafayette, Lake Hallie, New Auburn, Stanley and Tilden.

According to its 2021-22 annual report, the foundation oversaw 397 individual grants. It awarded more than $2.5 million in grants and distributions to enhance quality of life in nearby communities, which impacted 149 nonprofits. It also received more than $4.3 million in gifts.

According to the National Standards Program, those who earned the national accreditation seal are qualified as accountable, responsive and engaged foundations who are equitable.

“In addition to quality assurance for donors, we receive a vote of confidence from our community’s legal and financial advisor sectors,” Herriges said. “These professionals are key team members, especially when dealing with large or complex gifts. We strategize together and find the best advantages for each donor.”

Grant applications will open for 2023-2024 on Aug. 28 on the Foundation’s website.