Community gardens feed low-income families, school kids and residents who may have limited ability to harvest food from rented apartments, and most commonly it’s small groups of dedicated volunteers that ensure these urban plots of soil survive.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Garden

In 2010 Roger Elliott was working for HSHS hospitals as the Director of Support Services when he was asked to chair a hospital committee called Reverence for the Earth. The committee focused on the environment, nutrition and green energy.

That position led Elliott to spearhead the founding of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Garden in 2012, which is still growing strong in 2023. All the plots in the garden are taken care of by volunteers who donate everything they grow to local food banks, outreach programs and people who might not otherwise have access to fresh produce.

Though the project’s leaders originally sought to dedicate at least 50% of the garden space to food-insecure or low-income people who wanted to grow their own food, Elliott said that didn’t go as planned.

“That concept has gone away pretty much completely by this time because it just doesn’t work out,” Elliott said. “The folks that are hunger insecure are working three jobs, they don’t have any transportation, they can’t get away, they don’t know how to garden.”

Elliott, a long-time volunteer with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, said the program allows gardeners to get their hands dirty while helping their neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.

“For whatever reason we’re much more productive by having a group of dedicated volunteers willing to donate 100% of whatever they grow to these food pantries than we are allowing random people to come and grow there,” Elliott said.

Elliott said residents who are food insecure and wish to grow their own food in the community garden can do so and the $35 fee for gardeners to use the plot will be waived.

Chippewa Falls resident Julie Bomar joined the community garden for the first time this year.

“I like to make sure I have some broccoli and some beans and I always like to plant one thing that I’ve never tried before, so this year I am growing fava beans,” Bomar said.

Her daughter, who is invested in a community garden in Iowa, told her mom she appreciated how well tended the gardens in Chippewa Falls were.

Bomar said she feels the same.

“I’m impressed. I love the location. You can jam out to the music from the pool next door. The hoses are close by for watering, and they turn your garden over for you at the beginning of the season,” she said. “It’s nice to be outside but it’s also nice to know someone gets to eat well.”

The project began after the 2010 Census when a Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership report found there was significant hunger and food insecurity problems in the Chippewa Valley.

“It was something like 14,000 people in the county had a problem with having enough to eat. Either they didn’t know where their next meal was coming from, they weren’t eating at all or they weren’t eating nutritiously and had limited their basic food groups due to cost,” Elliott said. “That came as kind of a shock to us, but our committee looked at that hunger and said, ‘We’ve got all this land behind L.E. Phillips. Maybe we get some people interested in growing food and help to make a difference that way.’”

It was a slow start, Elliott said. After putting together a business plan and working it out with landowners, the city and the hospital, the garden launched in 2012. Though Elliott had created 24 garden plots, only about four were used that first year.

“We had a problem with deer coming in and eating everything. And then we had some idiots who came along and vandalized, which caused some problems. They drove through and destroyed everything nearly,” he said. “But we kept going despite the issues.”

After bringing his concerns to the hospital and community, a proper curb, fence and irrigation systems were installed. That made a huge difference, Elliott said.

In the last few years the garden has averaged about 3,700 pounds of donated produce. By the end of 2023, Elliott said they will have donated 12 tons of food since the project began.

“It’s always rewarding to see how many people come forward to help,” he said.

Logan Northside Neighborhood Gardens

According to Feeding Wisconsin, the state association of food banks, 20.7% of Wisconsin school-age children are food insecure.

In La Crosse, local community gardens are working to address that while ensuring all kids have access to fresh, healthy and local produce.

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration has funded three community gardens in La Crosse as part of the Sisters Seeding a Legacy of Healing project.

“So the Sisters wanted us to create gardens on the North Side. The locations are Logan High School, Northside Elementary School and then we currently have an updated garden at the North Community Library,” said Lead for the Logan Northside Neighborhood Gardens Tamra Dickinson.

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association helped design and find a location for the high school garden, and technical education students from Logan High School helped install it.

Northside Elementary students are able to plant, grow and harvest the garden with their families.

“I have connections with the Northside Elementary School so they helped plant the elevator gardens at the Northside Elementary and so I usually just harvest and then I rotate which teacher and her class can sample the produce that was brought in,” she said. “I have enough connections with all those teachers that I can leave food almost all the time.”

The gardens serve as a blueprint for growing fresh food and building a community.

Dickinson said her designs for the gardens address the area’s lack of grocery stores while keeping urban gardening in mind.

“This is considered a food desert,” she said. “I have a garden in my backyard and wanted to show different ways people can grow food with little space. I use cement blocks for elevated gardens and make arches with fence posts, fencing and PVC pipes. I know other neighbors have used my examples as inspiration.”

Dickinson said the work helps make neighborhood residents aware of fresh food, of gardening and of all the benefits that come from eating new, healthy things. She also said, as the gardens are relatively new, that they are actively seeking more volunteers.

“I do have people that are becoming more and more aware of it as time goes on. The schools know and it’s really nice to be involved with the School District of La Crosse but yeah, we want more people to be involved,” she said.

Winona Friendship Center

Recreation coordinator at Winona’s Friendship Center, Sheena Gifford, said the community gardens run by her organization have 53 plots. Forty-nine of them are rented out to community members.

The plots come in all shapes and sizes and people can rent the plots for a nominal fee. But the gardens also maintain four community plots through the work of volunteers and recreation center workers.

“What we do with it is when we harvest that food, we will either take it into the East Rec Center, or we’ll bring it to the Friendship Center so that it goes to people that are needing it,” Gifford said. “We also have a couple people that are unable to come out to get it so then we’ll put them on our delivery list and we’ll drop things off to them as well.”

Gifford said volunteers are hard to come by.

“Though we have several community gardeners that just kind of tend to care for it, ultimately, if a community gardener or a volunteer is not able to tend to it I have to get over there and make sure I tend to it. So we never let them not get taken care of. We make sure between staff or interns that this stuff gets taken care of,” she said.

Gifford said she reminds herself frequently that community gardens matter.

“I think they’re important for multiple reasons. You know, for people who want to grow their own food and they’re living in an apartment or a place that doesn’t favor well to that, then that makes it an important thing,’’ she said. “It’s also a social and mental health break to just go be outside and tend to your garden.”

