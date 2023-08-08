A lack of shelter space for people experiencing homelessness has led community groups to seek creative solutions to help their neighbors.

In Chippewa Falls, a village of tiny homes — sponsored and constructed by community members — serves as the only shelter space for people experiencing homelessness.

Hope Village is a community of 10 tiny homes and a community center. Anyone from single adults to families with children have stayed in the village homes.

The community center building offers a living room, kitchen, bathrooms and office space for guests.

The organization has another 10 tiny homes on church properties around the community.

“In Chippewa Falls, I would imagine that a very large percentage of our population doesn’t think that we have a homeless situation, because we don’t have a community kitchen where people line up outside, we don’t have a shelter where people line up to be housed,” said Mike Cohoon, director of Hope Village.

Without another overnight shelter, Hope Village is the only housing solution in Chippewa County for people at risk of homelessness or for those who are already living unsheltered.

“It’s difficult being the only shelter because it means that we can’t help everyone,” Cohoon said. “There’s some dignity in having your own place instead of sharing a shelter with 20 or 30 other people. But we also feel like we’re just a piece of the puzzle, we know we can’t do it all.”

Broad problem

In La Crosse, a lack of sufficient shelter also exists.

As of July 28, 228 individuals and 61 families are without shelter in the Coulee region, which includes La Crosse, Monroe, Crawford and Vernon counties.

Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Inventory Count shows there are 52 year-round emergency shelter beds for individuals and 25 emergency shelter beds for families in La Crosse. There’s an additional 34 seasonal beds in the winter.

That leaves over 170 individuals and 36 families currently experiencing homelessness without emergency shelter.

Tiny solution

The idea for Hope Village spurred after social service agencies began offering motel vouchers as a way to put unsheltered people in temporary housing.

Cohoon and others calculated they could build a tiny house for less than what it cost to house an individual in a motel for 100 days. Plus, the tiny home could be used again and again as temporary housing.

“We wanted to make sure that we weren’t just housing people,” Cohoon said. “When an agency puts someone into a motel with a voucher it’s just simply a place to stay, but they weren’t being given any help to move forward.”

Each resident is paired with two mentors and a navigator who meet weekly with guests to make goals, connect the guest with resources such as employment or health care and make a secure living plan.

Residents stay an average of 146 days at Hope Village. Each home has a seven-day contract that can be renewed each week as long as the resident meets regularly with support staff and attains certain benchmarks.

Cohoon said Hope Village has had people and families stay for up to 12 months.

“Part of the reason for that is that if a guest comes here and they have a vehicle, they have a job and they have a decent rental history, it’s still hard to find affordable housing in our area, just because supply is so low,” Cohoon said.

Offering ‘dignity’

Success looks different for everyone at Hope Village, but Cohoon said anytime they can help shelter someone, even just for a night, it’s a success.

“A tiny house gives them a warm, dry, secure place where they have some dignity,” he said. “So to us even housing someone for one night is a success.”

Cohoon said about 68% of guests at Hope Village transition to permanent housing when they leave the village. The organization is nearly 100% successful in helping guests find jobs and getting them connected with health resources like BadgerCare.

Over the next couple of years, the organization aspires to build 28 units of affordable housing with funds from a current capital campaign. Cohoon said Chippewa County has a shortage of affordable housing units.

“We’re really concerned about workforce housing,” Cohoon said. “That group of people that’s working in those jobs like a nurse’s aide or a restaurant or a preschool teacher, where they have an income but it’s just not sufficient for the type of housing that is generally available.”

The units will be two and three bedrooms. Rent from the units will help Hope Village generate income to continue financing its tiny homes and to build more affordable units in the future.

Hope Village is about $500,000 away from reaching its fundraising goal of $2.7 million. Cohoon hopes they make the goal by the end of the year.

Hope Village