Women landowners and farmers are an underserved group for federal USDA programs but Wisconsin Women in Conservation is working to change that. Women landowners are a growing demographic.

The 2017 U.S. Census recorded 38,509 female producers in Wisconsin, showing that women make up 35% of all producers in the state.

All of the events Wisconsin Women in Conservation offer have a learning circle component with a long period of introductions, when the landowners and the conservation professionals talk about their farms, what inspired the love for land, and what problems, issues, hopes and dreams they have.

“And then everybody sort of jumps in and helps each other out,” said Kriss Marion, communications lead for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.

The organization is a statewide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and Marbleseed.

Originally, Wisconsin Women in Conservation received funding for a three-year project through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Recently, it received two more years of funding so it can continue to bring together women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources and funding opportunities.

“We’ve been pretty successful with projects using research to evaluate the way we teach, the way we interact with our participants,” Marion said. “We have a sort of innovative model that relies on conservation coaches, and mentors and regional networks. So it’s really a very relational model.”

As spring starts to bring color back to the land, Wisconsin Women in Conservation announced its schedule of May gatherings at venues across the state, from pizza barns to nature centers.

The events center around women farmers, landowners and conservationists along with women who are contemplating a purchase of property. The group is working to build regional networks of women interested in land stewardship, and the majority of each event will be dedicated to a peer-to-peer networking time.

The May events have a Digging into Soil theme, each of which involves a demonstration on soil texture: what it is, why it matters and how to work with it.

Learning circle dates

North West Region, 3-6 p.m. May 11, The Enchanted Barn, Hillsdale

West Central Region, 1-4:30 p.m. May 12, Freedom Park, Prescott

North Central Region, 1-4 p.m. May 18, Nine Mile Recreation Center Chalet, Wausau

North East Region, 1-p.m. May 19, Mosquito Hill Nature Center, New London

“Soil texture is the basis of all management decisions,” said Jaimie Kraklow, NRCS soil conservationist from Clark County, who will be at the North West gathering. “Knowing the soil textures you are working with can help you determine inherent soil properties such as water infiltration rates or what the soil is best suited for.”

Local conservation professionals will be present at each gathering to train participants on the value of procuring a conservation, forestry or grazing plan. Wisconsin Women in Conservation also provides grants for participants to have professional plans prepared.

“A conservation plan is very important as it is the first step in managing natural resources on the landscape while helping landowner’s reach their conservation objectives,” said Jennifer Roetter, who is a resource conservationist with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Durand. “Having a conservation plan developed helps NRCS identify if a landowner qualifies for financial assistance through USDA Farm Bill programs.”

Roetter will lead the soil texture demonstration in Prescott.

“Everything is very hands-on so people are able to bring their some of their own soil in in baggies and then we can talk about soil texture and what that means for production and for what goals you might have for your land that might not be completely realistic for the soil texture, which is something that you can work with but not change. So it’s a really interesting topic,” Marion said.

In addition to Field Days, Wisconsin Women in Conservation also provides mentorship to women landowners and farmers who want to increase conservation practices on their properties and free professionally-prepared conservation plans. Anyone interested can subscribe to a statewide listserv, “The Buzz” monthly newsletter and the “Queen Bee Sessions” podcast on the website as well.