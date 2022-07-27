Controversy over Bob Lake tourism and camping pits residents against each other

Past, present and future residents of Bob Lake are at odds over tourism and development on the residential lake.

Campsites and vacation renters are moving into the area, and some locals aren’t happy about their presence or the way the situation came about.

Veterinarian Paula Harvatine is among those with concerns. Although she doesn’t live on the 96-acre lake in Chippewa County, she grew up there. Her father, Phil Harvatine, lived on Bob Lake for 59 years and still owns a residence there. Paula will inherit that residence when he dies.

Paula’s mother, Barbara Klinger Harvatine, died at her home there on April 24. Barbara grew up on Bob Lake, from the time she was an infant until graduating high school, in the home now owned by Doug and Mary Buie.

Doug and Mary Albert-Buie owned the 40 acres on both sides of the road from Bob Creek going west until last year. Mary said she sold the property to Mike Randall with the understanding that he was going to build a house for himself and, at most, divide it into two other lots.

“They (the Buies) initially bought this property to prevent a developer from moving in and commercializing this lake,” Harvatine said. “Now Mike is doing exactly what Doug and Mary tried to prevent.”

Randall has turned the property into vacation rentals and campsites. Recently, he turned the residence next to the Harvatine’s into a small vacationers’ destination.

“Instead of moving in, he has turned the property into campsites, which he advertises on Hipcamp, and the house into an Airbnb rental,” she said. “This brings strangers into this residential area weekly, as well as excessive vehicle and boat traffic.”

Randall, seeing the potential of the area for tourism, says there’s simply jealousy that he’s making money from what is now his land, but was previously the Buie’s land.

Mary Albert-Buie said it’s more about the change in the neighborhood. The Buies are now planning to sell the remainder of their property.

“Sad we will be letting go of our hidden gem,” she said. “There’s no way (we) will be ever able to deal with driving through a campground to get to our property.”

Harvatine said that residents of Bob Lake are concerned about their own health and safety, the heath of the lake’s ecosystem and the damage to the existing roadways that their taxes pay to maintain.

She’s also concerned about motorboats being allowed on the lake when vacationers come to play tourist. She said the town doesn’t have a police officer, so if things go awry with renters and campers, they have to call the sheriff. She thinks this is a drain on resources.

When Harvatine asks officials about ways to stop development, she said she’s told: “It’s his property. He can do what he wants.”

Harvatine has written to state and local officials in an attempt to preserve “this pristine lake.” She’s also started a survey of area residents about it and shared results with the township.

According to recordings of the Township of Cleveland council meeting last week, Randall already has some campsites on his property and is planning to add three more. Randall said he has nine sites on his property, six on the water and three tent sites up in the woods.

Randall said at the meeting that he hears all the same rumors about his plans that other locals hear. He said that many of the rumors are not true.

“I would really wish that everyone would do the things the way that the board is going to do it and base it on facts, not conversations,” Randall said.

He’s heard rumors that he asked the town to change the no-wake rule for Bob Lake, but he said that’s not true.

“Most of our guests at the campground have either canoes or kayaks. Only two campers since we started have ever brought their own boat. I told both of those people about the no-wake,” he said. “If I see anyone break the no-wake rule, they will immediately be kicked out.”

Randall said that he has cameras on the property that monitor the land and most of his area of the lake, so he’s pretty convinced that nobody has broken the no-wake rule.

“I am the vice president of the Bloomer Lake Association. I wouldn’t do anything that I think would harm Bob Lake,” Randall said. “I was born at that freakin’ boat landing 60 years ago in a 10 by 50 trailer. It is my neighbor. I owned property in this community my whole life. I’m not from Illinois or West Salem, so I’m not the smartest guy in the room, but I am home.”

Harvatine, however, said she’s seen renters drive motorboats in the lake and cause wakes behind them.

“People come to the lake area, on vacation, on their weekends off, looking to have a good time, and they don’t care about the property. They don’t care about the lake,” she said. “They don’t value it as a natural resource. They value it as a place they can go and do whatever they want to do.”

Randall said he paid a little over $12,000 to clean up the property and has all required permits and licenses to operate the camping and vacation facility.

“If you look at this through the facts, not jealousy, not drama, you will see that nothing on the lake has changed. Nothing,” Randall said.

Harvatine said she’s not accusing him of doing anything illegal but added that she has comments from 23 people who reached out to her about the issue.

“They all said, ‘No, no, no, no, no,’ to his tourist expansion. And these are the people that live around the lake,” she said.

The Township of Cleveland continues to hear arguments from all parties, but at the end of the day if nobody has done anything illegal there’s not much they can do.

“He’s got all the permits that he needs as far as I know,” said Peter Hetke, Supervisor 1 for the Board of the Township of Cleveland. “Other than that I can’t really comment.”