A Cornell woman was charged Wednesday with arson for lighting her bedding on fire in a Lake Hallie group home.

Darcy L. Johnson, 52, was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson of property other than a building and attempted arson of a building. Damages were estimated at $1,950.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie police and Chippewa Fire District firefighters were called to New Hope Group Home on March 8 after its smoke detectors were activated.

A staff member told authorities that Johnson, a resident of the group home, had lit her bed on fire. Group home staff were able to extinguish the fire.

Johnson admitted in an interview with police that she used a cigarette lighter to start the fire intentionally and that she had made no effort to extinguish it. The criminal complaint states that “when (the officer) commented on Johnson trying to burn her bedroom with herself inside, she requested an attorney and the right to remain silent.”

Prior to police arriving, Johnson also told a staff worker there “that she wanted to slit (the worker’s) throat,” with a “butcher knife or a pair of scissors.”

Johnson was previously charged with causing a minor to view or listen to sexual activity in 2007, according to court records. Johsnon was ordered to a mental commitment as a result of that case.

Johsnon is being held at the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after a March 9 hearing. She is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. April 11.

If Johnson is released, she is forbidden from having any contact with the victim or the group home.