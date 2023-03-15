Chippewa Falls may become the first city in Wisconsin to have a Safe Haven Baby Box after the city’s public safety committee advanced a proposal to create one.

Heather Martell, Chippewa Falls District 5 alderperson for Wards 9, 10 and 10A introduced the ordinance Tuesday, which was subsequently approved by the committee and heads to the city council for consideration.

Wisconsin Safe Haven laws are meant to protect newborn children from abandonment, neglect and infanticide by new parents who are in crisis. Safe Haven, also known as “infant relinquishment,” allows a parent to leave their newborn in a safe place in certain circumstances with certain people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Wisconsin law allows a parent to leave their unharmed newborn child under 72 hours old with a police officer, EMS worker or firefighter, 911 emergency medical staff person or a hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences. If the parent does not indicate that they will be back for their child, this is called safe haven or infant relinquishment.

Martell wants to take state laws a step further by proposing Chippewa Falls be the first city in the state of Wisconsin to install what’s called a Safe Haven Baby Box.

“It’s something that I feel pretty strongly about. I think that there is a need for it in Wisconsin,” she said. “I’m hoping that not only will this ordinance help bring in Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Wisconsin, but also create a better dialogue and understanding of our safe haven laws.”

How it worksA baby box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Laws that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender her baby if she is unable to care for the newborn.

A baby box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside. An interior door allows a medical staffer or first responder to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

Martell said Safe Haven Baby Boxes save lives. She said the availability of the infant devices is all the more important with the criminalization of abortion across the state and nation.

“Even before abortion was criminalized, up here in the North Woods, abortion was a taboo subject” Martell said. “People didn’t want to discuss it. People didn’t want to acknowledge it. So then you had hidden pregnancies, unwanted pregnancies.”

The result can be tragic.

Bad situations“You have cases like that teenage couple where the teenage dad took the baby out into the woods and shot her. Now, just recently, there’s another incident closer to home of a baby being found in a field shortly after birth and dying from, likely, exposure,” she said.

The body of a dead newborn boy was found abandoned in a Whitewater field March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing, Whitewater police said.

Investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found, Meyer said.

“Right now, with the situation and how it is, these boxes really could save lives because there’s the whole anonymity aspect that isn’t being met when you’re in a small town community,” Martell said.

Martell said young moms and unwed mothers are more likely to hide a pregnancy because they don’t want church members or their parents to know about the pregnancy.

“Even though we have safe haven laws in the state that allow you to go to a hospital, to the fire department or the police department, in a small town any one of those people will possibly know somebody within the community and word will get around that you had a baby and now you don’t have a baby,” she said. “So it’s discouraging on so many levels that we don’t have this Safe Haven Baby Box as an option.”

Officials agree

Jason Thom, chief of Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department, said he thought the Safe Haven Baby Box was a great idea.

“I think it’s worth pursuing, at least putting the option out there through this ordinance,” he said.

Thom said he’s not sure if the fire station is the right place for the box however, because the box requires someone to be at its location 24/7 and when the fire and EMS staff are on a call they might not be at the firehouse.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm echoed that sentiment.

But there are other options for a Safe Haven Baby Box, including hospitals and clinics that are staffed around the clock.

Martell said she finds the Safe Haven Wisconsin laws restrictive because a mother only can relinquish her child in the first 72 hours from birth. Other states offer mothers 30 days, six months or even a year of Safe Haven legal coverage.

Offering options

Though Wisconsin Safe Haven laws only are meant to cover infants up through their first 72 hours, Martell said having a Safe Haven box gives people options.

“Honestly even if people are dropping off their children at six months, I would feel a whole lot better about that because it’s better than the alternative. So even if the situation gets abused, where you have people dropping their kids off that are older, that’s one less child that had to suffer abuse or or death,” she said.

Once a child is dropped off at a Safe Haven baby box, the child gets checked out by the hospital, police make sure that the child hasn’t been kidnapped, and then social workers get involved and the child goes into foster care. An adoption plan is made that gives the parents 30 days to change their mind about relinquishing their parental rights, Martell said.

Next steps

The proposed ordinance will need to be read twice by the full city council. The first reading of the ordinance will take place April 4. That’s where it is initially presented to the council, said Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens.

No action will be taken April 4. The council is expected to take action on the ordinance during the second meeting on the issue, set for April 18. Council meetings take place every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 30 W Central Street in Chippewa Falls.

If the City Council ends up approving the ordinance, then it means that Chippewa Falls will be allowed to create a Safe Haven Baby Box at an agreed upon location in the city — a facility that’s staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This will allow the community to pull together and possibly fundraise to get the initial funds for building this and to take care of the initial upkeep for it, as well as cover costs for any training that needs to be done,” Martell said.

Information hotlines

The Maternal and Child Health Hotline provides information and links to services for pregnant and postpartum women and children at 1-800-722-2295.

The Safe Place for Newborns provides information on Safe Haven laws and crisis support at 1-877-440-2229.

Learn about birth parent support at the Wisconsin Adoption Home or call 1-800-571-1105.

Newborn abandoned in southern Wisconsin field was male Police say the body of a dead newborn child found abandoned in a southerrn Wisconsin field earlier this month was that of a boy. Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer said in a news release Monday the newborn was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing. Meyer says investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found. Police ask the public to come forward with any information about the baby’s death or his parents. They are asked to contact police at 262-473-0555, option 4.

Republican proposal for exceptions to near-complete abortion ban shut down within hours Gov. Tony Evers immediately shot down the bill, and the top Senate Republican said additional discussion on the proposal is "unnecessary."

What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds? In the latest effort to limit abortion access, opponents of the procedure are seeking to ban one of the two drugs used in medication abortions. If they succeed, only one of the pills would be available. But women would still be able to get abortions. In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas claiming the FDA approved one of the drugs 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety. A federal judge could rule as early as Friday. Abortion providers are already stocking up on the second drug. Some already offer the one-drug option. Clinics also expect a rise in demand for procedure abortions.

Republican proposal for exceptions to near-complete abortion ban shut down within hours Gov. Tony Evers immediately shot down the bill, and the top Senate Republican said additional discussion on the proposal is "unnecessary."

What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds? In the latest effort to limit abortion access, opponents of the procedure are seeking to ban one of the two drugs used in medication abortions. If they succeed, only one of the pills would be available. But women would still be able to get abortions. In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas claiming the FDA approved one of the drugs 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety. A federal judge could rule as early as Friday. Abortion providers are already stocking up on the second drug. Some already offer the one-drug option. Clinics also expect a rise in demand for procedure abortions.