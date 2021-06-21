Country Fest returns this week in Cadott, no masks or proof of COVID vaccination required

Cadott is about to get country again for the first time in two years.
Country Fest, a three-day country music festival in Cadott taking place from Thursday-Sunday, will return this week for the first time since 2019, after its 2020 event was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s lineup includes country music heavyweights Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhett Atkins and performances from locals Lassos & Lace.
A Wednesday night kickoff party will also be held exclusively for three-day ticket holders featuring performances from Neal McCoy, The Kentucky Headhunters, Eric Chesser and Aileeah Colgan.
Three-day general admission tickets are available for $169 and single-day admission for $100. Limited reserved lawn chair and VIP tickets are available as well, selling for $260 and $505 respectively. Tickets are available now at https://www.countryfest.com/.
Country Fest regular Sam Anderson said he is excited to get back out to the most popular musical festival in the area again after waiting so long.
“I can’t wait to get back out there,” Anderson said. “Not being able to go last year, and see a lot of my friends, was pretty rough. There aren’t a lot of events like this in the area, so I think it’s really unique. It’s a great way to spend time with friends and family, and also see some of the best bands around. I’m really excited.”
Country Fest 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the time of cancelation, Country Fest organizers said the decision to cancel the festival was out of concern for attendees. The 2020 festival already had been postponed from July to August, and with no end in sight for the pandemic at the time, the best pathway for success for the festival was to consider 2020 a wash and make the 2021 festival as safe and successful as possible.
“Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring,” organizers said. “Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our number one concern.”
The 2021 edition of Country Fest will not require any facial coverings, a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination. Those who have not been vaccinated are recommended to socially distance whenever possible, but no requirements will be made.
As of Sunday afternoon, the festival’s grounds were opened to campers, the first time the grounds have seen patrons in nearly two years. After this weekend’s festival, the Country Fest grounds will host Rock Fest next month, a rock/metal music festival featuring headline performances from Korn, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit.
For more information on Country Fest 2021 you can visit https://www.countryfest.com/.