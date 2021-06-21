Country Fest returns this week in Cadott, no masks or proof of COVID vaccination required

Country Fest 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the time of cancelation, Country Fest organizers said the decision to cancel the festival was out of concern for attendees. The 2020 festival already had been postponed from July to August, and with no end in sight for the pandemic at the time, the best pathway for success for the festival was to consider 2020 a wash and make the 2021 festival as safe and successful as possible.

“Even though the Chippewa Valley has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what August will bring,” organizers said. “Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our number one concern.”

The 2021 edition of Country Fest will not require any facial coverings, a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination. Those who have not been vaccinated are recommended to socially distance whenever possible, but no requirements will be made.