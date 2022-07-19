Country Jam traffic restrictions

The Eau Claire Sheriff's Office updates traffic restrictions for Country Jam:

Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road starting at 6 am on Thursday, July 21 through Sunday morning, July 24 at approximately 2 am. Residents who live in the affected area have been contacted by Country Jam staff members and provided with vehicle passes to allow them access to the area. All other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street. Residents living west of Eau Claire who usually commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road should use Cameron Street instead if they wish to avoid traffic delays.

Traffic congestion will likely be the worst on the first day of the festival, Thursday July 21. In past years traffic delays of two hours or more have occurred on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane. Changes have been made which will hopefully alleviate some of the congestion, but commuters and nearby residents are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day’s festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis. This means that there will be no access to the festival grounds or either campground from 9 pm to approximately 2 am each day of the festival. During this time, anyone parking in a private yard west of the Country Jam grounds, and all area residents living west of the Country Jam grounds will have to leave the area westbound on Crescent Avenue then southbound on Eagle Lane to South Town Hall Road. Local residents with vehicle passes will be allowed into the area.

When traveling to and from Country Jam, motorists are encouraged to follow the posted signs and the directions of traffic officers rather than their navigational systems directions. Under normal circumstances navigational systems might provide the best route to a destination. However, they don’t always take into account traffic congestion and temporary road closures. Following posted signs and the directions of traffic officers will provide the most efficient route into and out of the area.