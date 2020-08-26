COVID testing slows in Chippewa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in the past week declined in Chippewa County.

With schools across the county either already open or set to begin next week, there isn’t a policy in place to ramp up testing for students and staff.

“I am a little disappointed to see our testing go down,” said Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman at the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference.

In the past week, 513 tests were given, a decline from 629 last week.

Weideman previously said her goal was for 900 tests to be conducted weekly across the county. With 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, that translates to a 5.26% positivity rate. Last week, a record-high of 40 cases were reported. Two weeks ago there were 29 new cases.

Weideman said the county still is not testing a lot of asymptomatic people. Her office is looking at possibly holding another drive-through testing site that would be open to the public.

Although tests performed are down, Weideman said she doesn’t have any plans in place to conduct tests in the school systems in the county.

“We don’t have the capacity to test everyone in schools,” she said.