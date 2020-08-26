COVID testing slows in Chippewa County

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in the past week declined in Chippewa County.
With schools across the county either already open or set to begin next week, there isn’t a policy in place to ramp up testing for students and staff.
“I am a little disappointed to see our testing go down,” said Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman at the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference.
In the past week, 513 tests were given, a decline from 629 last week.
Weideman previously said her goal was for 900 tests to be conducted weekly across the county. With 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, that translates to a 5.26% positivity rate. Last week, a record-high of 40 cases were reported. Two weeks ago there were 29 new cases.
Weideman said the county still is not testing a lot of asymptomatic people. Her office is looking at possibly holding another drive-through testing site that would be open to the public.
Although tests performed are down, Weideman said she doesn’t have any plans in place to conduct tests in the school systems in the county.
“We don’t have the capacity to test everyone in schools,” she said.
Weideman acknowledged that her department is aware that some students and staff are in isolation and won’t be able to attend the first day of classes.
In July, the Department of Corrections performed more than 1,700 tests at the Stanley Correctional Institution, but Weideman said the state had secured an account with a private lab that allowed them to do that level of mass testing.
Both the Cornell and Stanley-Boyd school districts started classes last week, and so far, Weideman said reports from those school systems say they haven’t had problems with students returning to classes.
Each building has unique needs, and there isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” approach to getting each school open and remaining open, she added.
However, Weideman acknowledged she does have concerns about area schools allowing fall sports programs to move forward. However, the consensus has been that if schools are open, that sports should be allowed, she said.
“I think the school districts are working well with the Department of Public Health,” she added.
Cadott schools superintendent Jenny Starck said her district is working on everything from being consistent on seating charts, approving mask mandates, and limiting field trips this fall.
“We know parents want their kids in school, and be able to attend every day,” Starck said.
Weideman said the good news is that the county has 31 active cases, with just one person hospitalized.
Chippewa County hasn’t had any reported deaths related to COVID-19. Chippewa County is second only to Portage County in having the most number of cases in the state without a death.
