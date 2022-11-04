Crescent Meats receives $1.6 million grant; USDA Rural Partners Network expands to Wisconsin

CADOTT – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott and Menominee on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties.

RPN is a US Department of Agriculture program that partners with rural businesses to provide access to resources, including funding, that create local jobs, build infrastructure, and support long-term economic stability.

Vilsack and Rice were in Wisconsin meeting with organizations that will benefit from RPN’s expansion.

This included a stop at Cadott’s Crescent Meats in Chippewa County and the College of Menominee Nation in Menominee County, which will use a $344,895 Tribal College Initiative Grant to make facility improvements.

Crescent Meats and the College of Menominee Nation are both located in two new RPN community networks.

“We’re doing this because we understand, and President Biden understands, that rural communities like Cadott are among America’s greatest resources,” Rice said.

Rural communities don’t always have the connectivity or information necessary to find and navigate government resources. That’s the point of RPN, Rice said.

The grants are welcome news to locals in Cadott. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will allow it to increase production, add 35 jobs, improve food safety, and streamline processes by adding additional office, dock and storage space.

“It took several months for us to do (the grant). It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Wayne Lautsbaugh, owner of Crescent Meats. “I think it was a 320 or 340 page application.”

But the work that went into the grant application will pay off.

“What this expansion is all about is working with our producers,” Lautsbaugh said.

Theo Scholze of Scholze Family Beef is one such producer. He said he’s excited about the opportunity to continue working with Crescent Meats. The expansion of Crescent Meats will help Scholze Family Beef, which provides local beef to Crescent Meats.

“It’s always a struggle to find processing, USDA processing, so we can ship across state lines,” Scholze said Thursday. “Crescent Meats gives us that.”

Vilsack said the government had $150 million set aside for grants like the one Lautsbaugh’s receiving. They spent a lot of time looking at about 40 of those — trying to find the best businesses to invest in. They’ve chosen businesses in 19 states to receive funding.

“Just this week we announced 21 grants,” Vilsack said. “Those 21 grants total about $73 million. They’re grants to independent businesses; family-owned businesses with small and midsized processing capacity.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity here, with five separate networks in Wisconsin — in 12 counties,” Vilsack said. “Several hundred thousand citizens in those counties will benefit with a direct connection to the federal government.”

Vilsack said he and Biden have spent a lot of time discussing what it takes to help rural communities and small family farms succeed.

“Earlier this year, in January, the President instructed us to be quite aggressive in an effort to create more competition, more capacity in processing,” Vilsack said.

The goal was to provide farmers with more markets, and more competition so that everyone benefits, he said. This allows farmers to get a fairer price.

Background: Rural Partners Network

The USDA Rural Partners Network launched in April 2022 in several communities in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico as well as Native American communities in Arizona. Wisconsin is part of the second cohort of states selected for RPN that also includes Alaska, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada and Puerto Rico.

Community networks within these states receive on-the-ground support from federal staff members assigned to provide technical assistance tailored to each community’s needs and objectives. These community liaisons live and work in the rural communities they serve, allowing them to develop partnerships with local leaders to promote growth and prosperity for local communities.

RPN aims to:

Provide a blueprint for how federal agencies can better serve rural communities

Give rural communities a voice in policymaking

Give rural communities their fair share of federal funds

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.

RPN will expand to additional places across the country later in fiscal year 2023. The following community networks in Wisconsin are included in that expansion:

Northern Wisconsin Community Network including Ashland, Iron and Price counties

Greater Menominee Community Network including Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County

Forest County Community Network

Northwestern Wisconsin Community Network including Eau Claire, Dunn, Clark, Buffalo, Pepin, and Chippewa counties

Adams County Visionary Community Network