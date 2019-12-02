Bank robber case moved to federal court

“The vehicle then increased its speed and did not stop,” wrote Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz in a press release. “A pursuit was initiated at 9:44 a.m. The pursuit left Highway 29 and continued upon county highways in the town of Lafayette. The pursuit was joined by deputies of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and ended at 10:03 when the suspect’s vehicle pulled over and the occupant surrendered.”

The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, and officers found a black duffle bag with the money taken from the bank inside it. They also found the black mask.

Newell said that Burgett also is linked to three other bank robberies in Wisconsin and Michigan.

On Oct. 9, 1996, Burgett was sentenced by the state of Wisconsin to a term of imprisonment of three years and six months, online court records show. On Feb. 4, 1998, Burgett escaped from state custody.

On April 13, 1998, federal authorities arrested Burgett and charged him with committing two acts of armed bank robbery. Burgett pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to one count of armed bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin; on Oct. 14, 1998, the court sentenced him to a 108-month term of imprisonment to be served consecutive to his state sentence, online records state.

