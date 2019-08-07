CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Cadott man has been arrested for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Sage L. Aggerholm, 44, 3023 220th St., appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs released Aggerholm on a signature bond with an order he take daily preliminary breath tests. Aggerholm will return to court Sept. 17.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
No police report on the incident was immediately available.
Online court records show Aggerholm was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.