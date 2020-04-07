Cadott man charged with child pornography
Cadott man charged with child pornography

A Cadott man has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography.

Chad D. Helland, 33, 619 E. Chippewa St., was charged in Chippewa County Court. He will return to court July 14.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a cybertip in March 2019 that Helland had uploaded child pornography. The officers performed a search warrant on March 15, 2019, and seized his computers. Officials searched his phone and found numerous images of child pornography.

