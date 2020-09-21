CF man charged for lewd photos

A Chippewa Falls man who was released from prison Aug. 11 after serving an 18-year sentence on sex offenses has now been charged with possessing sexual images on his phone, including lewd photos of children.

Donald N. Rusaw, 43, was charged Monday with 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography. At a bond hearing last week, Judge Ben Lane ordered Rusaw be held on a $25,000 cash bond. Rusaw will return to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, Rusaw met with his probation agent Aug. 31, where the agent discovered multiple images of adult pornography, but also images of children posed in sexual positions, although they were wearing clothing. His phone also showed searches for minors involved in sex acts. The phone was turned over to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. and later sent to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation for a forensic examination.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell sought a $50,000 cash bond, saying the high amount was warranted.

“He had been out (of prison) a month. Protection of the community was paramount,” Newell said. “We wanted to make sure he comes back to court. We need to make sure other people aren’t victimized by him.”