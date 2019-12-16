Colten Treu enters pleas in case that killed three Girl Scouts, mother in Chippewa County

Six other charges were read-in and dismissed, but Isaacson reminded Treu he could consider those offenses as part of his sentence.

Neither attorney requested a pre-sentencing investigation. However, Isaacson ordered a PSI, which is why the sentencing is delayed until March. Newell said he didn’t believe the PSI was necessary because the case will come down to the impact of the deaths on the victims.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sentencing could last two days; Isaacson reserved March 11 as well for more testimony, depending on how many people seek to address the court. Newell said multiple family members have filled out victim impact statements already, but they haven’t been filed with the court at this time.

Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m.

Officers had followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.