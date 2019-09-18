A Cornell woman has been arrested for driving drunk, after she reportedly called police herself to tell them she had been drinking.
Jane E. Hickethier, 22, 22007 175th St. was arrested for her second OWI by the Wisconsin State Patrol at 5:44 a.m. Sunday, according to the agency’s police report. Hickethier was stopped traveling west on Interstate 94 by Elk Mound in Dunn County.
According to the report, police received a call of a vehicle that was traveling erratically, and the eye witness identified it as a Charger. The agency then received a second call, and this one was from Hickethier, saying she was the driver of the Charger.
“Driver stated she had been drinking and wanted to be stopped by law enforcement,” the report states.
The officer observed her vehicle pass with a defective headlight and no rear license plate.
“As I caught up to vehicle, it accelerated to over 80 mph,” the officer’s report states. “The vehicle began pulling over before I activated my emergency lights.”
The officer observed she had red eyes, slurred speech, and he noticed the odor of intoxicants. Hickethier admitted she had been drinking at several bars.
A preliminary breath test indicated she had a 0.24 blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal driving limit. Hickethier confirmed her license was revoked for noncompliance, and she was required to have an ignition interlock device in her car. However, no IID was present.
The report also indicates Hickethier was confused.
“The driver advised multiple times she didn’t want the passenger in the vehicle to know she was the one that called 9-1-1,” the report states. “There were no other occupants in the vehicle.”
Hickethier is slated to return to Dunn County Court on Nov. 12.
Online court records show Hickethier was convicted of her first drunken driving offense July 17 in Eau Claire County Court, after being arrested April 20. Her license was revoked for seven months, and she was required to have the IID for one year.
