CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Fairchild man has been sentenced to three years in prison for operating a meth lab in Chippewa County.
Randy A. Coey, 35, pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivery of amphetamines last week in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the three-year prison sentence, concurrent to another sentence in Eau Claire County Court. Cray also placed Coey on extended supervision for three years. Coey was given 374 days credit for time already served.
Coey must pay $1,377 in restitution and court fees, and he cannot have any contact with several people listed in court records. While on probation, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint, Coey was among two men who were operating a meth lab in a garage in the town of Lafayette in summer 2017.
Chippewa County investigators interviewed Bradley J. Barnum about being a suspect in a string of thefts and burglaries. Barnum allowed the officers to search his garage for evidence of those crimes.
Officers searched a makeshift apartment in the garage’s attic, where they found meth-making materials and components, such as flasks, bottles and liquids. Coey was residing at the home with Barnum.
Online court records show Barnum pleaded no contest in August 2018 to manufacturing and delivery of meth, and was placed on probation for seven years.
