Fake coin leads to big fine for Chippewa Falls man

A Chippewa Falls man will spend three years on probation for using a fake $20 gold coin to make a purchase at a store.

Alex J. Kramer, 24, 203½ Linden St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of forgery and unrelated charges of criminal trespass, carrying a concealed knife and heroin delivery.

Judge Michael Schumacher also fined Kramer $2,485.

As conditions of probation, Kramer cannot drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Dollar General on Birch Street on Dec. 7 for a counterfeit case.

One man attempted to make a purchase with a fake $20 gold coin and was denied by a cashier.

A second man was successful in his attempt to use the coin with a second cashier.

Using the store's surveillance video, police identified one of the suspects as Kramer.

Kramer told police he didn't know the coin was fake and got it from the other suspect.

