Hearing awaits Holcombe passenger in crash that killed four

The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girls Scouts and a mother on Nov. 3, 2018, will have his preliminary hearing in November, almost two years even after the crash.

John E. Stender, 23, 32923 300th Ave., Holcombe, is charged in Chippewa County Court with harboring/aiding a felony-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor.

Stender was a passenger in Colten Treu’s pickup when it struck a group of Girl Scouts as they cleaned debris out of a ditch on Highway P in Lake Hallie. In March, Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison for causing the four deaths and severely injuring another person.

During a court hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Harry Hertel told Judge Ben Lane that they don’t have an agreement in place at this time. Lane set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 9. Stender, who is out on bond, sat next to Hertel during the hearing but didn’t speak.

Lane’s courtroom, which has limited seating because of social-distancing standards, was packed with family members from the victims of the crash. The courthouse’s bailiff said future hearings will likely be moved to the larger courtroom to ensure that everyone who wants to observe the proceedings can be in the room.