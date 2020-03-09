Judge blocks release of sex offender in Chippewa County

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs signed a temporary restraining order Monday blocking Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker from moving into a home in the town of Sampson, near New Auburn.

Neubecker, 63, was slated to move from Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston to the trailer home at 25978 Highway F, with him expected to arrive at 11 a.m. Monday.

However, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk wasn’t going to let him stay. He arrived at the home early along with several deputies.

“If Neubecker showed up, we wouldn’t have allowed him in,” he said. “His belongings were all on the screened-in porch. They were ready for him to move in (Monday).”

The showdown never happened.

Kowalczyk said that the county’s attorney, Jim Sherman, informed the Department of Human Services about the restraining order as they were heading north.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I got a call before noon from (DHS agent) ‘Mick’ Chase, saying they turned around and went back to Sand Ridge,” Kowalczyk said.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order will be held in Chippewa County Court March 16, Kowalczyk said.