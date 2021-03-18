La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Austin V. Xiong, 25, La Crosse, is charged with attempted burglary and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police found Xiong with .3 grams of methamphetamine after he was arrested March 14 for attempting to enter a building at Viterbo University. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

Thomas J. Cover, 40, Dixon, Illinois, is charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, Cover stole $6,800 worth of power tools March 11 from a West Salem business. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

James K. Schreiter, 27, La Crosse, is charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Schreiter violated a no-contact order by following a woman multiple times and attempting to call her numerous times by phone. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

