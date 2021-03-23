La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Aron Nottestad, 25, of Hixton was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, and felony bail jumping-new crimes. Nottestad, who had four bonds and had a revoked license, was pulled over March 22 and found with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin.

Anthony Scavone Rutkowski, 25, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeater. During a traffic stop March 22 Scavone Rutkowski, a passenger in the vehicle, was found with glass smoking devices and a metal scraper, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and 36 grams of liquid THC.

