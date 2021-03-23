 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
top story
COURT

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Aron Nottestad, 25, of Hixton was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, and felony bail jumping-new crimes. Nottestad, who had four bonds and had a revoked license, was pulled over March 22 and found with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin.

Anthony Scavone Rutkowski, 25, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeater. During a traffic stop March 22 Scavone Rutkowski, a passenger in the vehicle, was found with glass smoking devices and a metal scraper, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and 36 grams of liquid THC. 

