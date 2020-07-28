Lake Hallie man sentenced to 4 years for child porn

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Crowell was using meth at the time he was looking at the child pornography. Crowell initially denied downloading images of child pornography, but later admitted he searched for images of girls as young as 10 years old.

“These were clearly children displayed in these images,” Newell said.

Newell said he was seeking the five-year prison sentence recommended by the Department of Corrections, instead of the three-year minimum.

“It’s his unwillingness to concede his wrongdoing in this matter,” Newell said.

The fact Crowell was using meth at the time also is a factor in the length of the sentence request, Newell said.

“That is very troubling to myself,” Newell said. “The use of methamphetamine can make people engage in risky behavior they otherwise would not get involved in.”

Defense attorney David Field noted that Crowell has some drug and alcohol arrests in the past, but no sex crimes. Crowell also has five children, all under the age of 10.

“Without methamphetamine, we wouldn’t be here with him facing these charges,” Field said. “I don’t think he’ll be a further threat to the community when he gets out.”