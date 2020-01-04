Police: Stanley woman took $35,000 from business

A Stanley woman is accused of embezzling more than $35,000 during a three-year period from an Eau Claire promotional products company where she worked.

Karen A. Towberman, 45, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of theft in a business setting.

Towberman is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Feb. 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police met with the owner of Dean and Associates about the possible embezzlement of money from the business by Towberman, who was the office manager.

The embezzlement occurred from 2013-15.

Dean and Associates specializes in promotional products and clothing such as pens, calendars, mugs, T-shirts and hats.

The owner said Towberman began working for the company in 2011.

He said he suspected somebody was embezzling money and noted that Towberman was authorized to use the company credit cards to pay vendors and expenses.

The owner said he then checked the business checking account at RCU and found unauthorized payments to Towberman.