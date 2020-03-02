Sex offender could be released in New Auburn

A convicted sex offender from Kenosha County, who has no ties to Chippewa County, could be released from prison this week and moved to a home near New Auburn.

Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63, is a Level III sex offender. He was convicted of being a "sexually violent person" in Kenosha County in 1995, online court records show.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk sent a press release Monday saying that the Department of Corrections intends to release Neubecker, with him living at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson.

Kowalczyk said it is a two-bedroom trailer that the Department of Corrections is renting. If released, Neubecker will share the trailer with another recently released sex offender, David Hager.

However, officials from both Chippewa County and the town of Sampson are contesting the placement here, Kowalczyk said. The contested appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kenosha County Court. Neubecker could be released from custody after that hearing, he said.

Usually, a sex offender is sent back to his home county upon release from prison.

"And that's why it's being contested," Kowalczyk said. "(State statute) says they go back to the county where they are convicted. Our hands are tied. They've got to place these people."