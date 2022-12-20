Culvers, Kwik Trip slated for Chippewa Falls development

A Kwik Trip convenience store/gas station and a Culver’s restaurant are slated to come to the new development along Chippewa Crossing on the east side of Chippewa Falls.

In emails to Chippewa Falls city leaders that were included in the City Council’s agenda packet this week, Kwik Trip's and Culver’s management have requested permission to erect an 80-foot-tall sign that would be visible from Highway 29. They would share the sign with Festival Foods, which announced in April it is building a grocery store on a 7.4-acre lot east of Toycen Motors.

“This sign would be in addition to each of our pylon signs,” wrote Kwik Trip vice president Scott Teigen to city planner Brad Hentschel and city inspector Paul Lasiewicz. “We need this increased sign visibility due to the distance our businesses and access points are from Highway 29 and with the bridges on either side of the interchange blocking view of the sites, to try to let the travelers on Highway 29 that we are here and they should prepare to exit soon.

"This interchange is certainly a challenging one to deal with from an access perspective and is likely a primary reason this property has not developed sooner. This sign will help immensely to allow the travelers to exit in a safer manner and will help all of us operate a more successful business.”

There are currently no gas stations along Highway 29 for roughly 20 miles, between Highway T in Wheaton until the exit in Cadott.

In a later email, Teigen expressed openness to it being only 50 feet tall in a different location.

Cory Parsons of Culver’s of Chippewa Falls wrote a similar letter to the city.

“Due to the distance from Highway 29 and limited visibility from the highway, partially due to overpasses, this sign would greatly help us bring attention to these exciting additions to Chippewa Falls,” Parsons wrote. “By providing more visibility, this sign will also enable travelers to exit the highway in a safe manner.”

The property is zoned for general commercial businesses.

The city’s Transportation, Construction, Public Safety and Traffic Committee has reviewed the sign request and hasn’t taken action yet because the height and exact location of the proposed sign had not been finalized. The matter would then go to the full City Council for final approval.

There are presently two other Kwik Trip locations in Chippewa Falls city limits, one on E. Grand Avenue on the city’s East Hill and another along Woodward Avenue on the south side. There is a Culver’s restaurant in Lake Hallie, but that is located off of U.S. 53, not along Highway 29.

Chippewa Falls city leaders have been working on plans to develop this corridor along Chippewa Crossing and Business 29 for two decades. Outside of Toycen Motors, the only building in that area is the city’s new fire station. Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that corridor. When Wangard Partners announced that Festival Foods had purchased a lot, there was a lot of anticipation that other new businesses would follow.

In addition to the Wangard Partners property, the city is also developing a new service road that will extend Chippewa Mall Drive from the NorthRidge Center (Chippewa Mall) to the roundabout by Toycen Motors. Five new commercial lots have gone on sale along that corridor.

In July, the council approved a new tax-increment financing district in that corridor, which will cover 586 acres of property, bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east. According to city documents, the city anticipates spending $10,585,000 in improvements in the area. However, value created by the project is expected to reach $64 million. The TIF is expected to be in place for 20 years.

In addition to the Wangard Partners property, the Wisconsin Department of Administration placed 89 acres of state-owned land in that corridor for sale earlier this year, with an average price of $26,100 per acre. The land has been divided into five lots, with land on both the east and west side of Seymour Cray Boulevard, also known as Highway 178.

It is generally southwest of the Wisconsin Veteran Home; the land is managed by the state’s Department of Health Services. Completion of that land sale is expected to be announced shortly.

