CVTC honors former board members

Former members of Chippewa Valley Technical College boards were recognized recently with their names on bricks embedded near the flagpole outside the College’s Business Education Center.

Paul Kohler, Foundation Board; Jerry Shea, Foundation Board; Colleen Bates, CVTC District Board; Paul Bauer, CVTC District Board; and Megen Elliott, Alumni Board; were honored.

Each year, the CVTC Foundation honors board members who have reached the end of their terms. Board members are highly valued because boards at CVTC have numerous responsibilities – to help drive the mission; represent alumni, businesses and stakeholders; fiduciary duties; and extend the College’s voice in the district.

"We’re so grateful for the dedication and commitment of our board members to our college, our mission, and our students," said Karen Kohler, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement.