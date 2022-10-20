CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

EAU CLAIRE – Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank you for serving our country,’” said Don Raymond, Respiratory Therapy Instructor. “We have so many programs at CVTC that offer services, like respiratory therapy students and lung tests or dental hygiene students and dental exams. Offering these services free of charge to people who are or have given service to our country seems pretty small in comparison. We’re happy to do it.”

WHAT: Give Vets a Smile event

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

WHERE: Chippewa Valley Technical College, Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire

COST: FREE

Reserve a spot at this event by completing the short form at the link above or by calling the dental clinic at 715-833-6271. You must make an appointment in order to receive dental services for the event.

Free services include:

Free dental care: A range of dental care and dental hygiene services are available, including oral assessment, patient education, dental cleaning, x-rays, dental exam, fluoride treatment, fillings, extractions, and limited root-canal therapy and denture services.

Free vaccinations: A vaccination clinic, set up with the City-County Health Department, will be available from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. during the event. Influenza and Pfizer Bivalent vaccines will be available to veterans during this time.

Free lung test: Get a check of your vital signs and a simple spirometry to screen for COPD along with COPD education.

Free chair massage: Sit back and relax while your experience a free chair massage.

Free wellness screening: Take charge of your own health by learning more through nutrition and diabetes education.

Free assistive walking device screening: Get an assessment and recommendations on your need for an assistive walking device.

Free haircut: Leave looking your best with a free haircut and trim.

Registration is required for some services. Please register at www.cvtc.edu/forms/give-vets-a-smile.