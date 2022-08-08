CVTC hosts signing ceremony for high school students entering Business Management academy

More than 20 high school freshmen from Altoona, Cadott, Bloomer and Elk Mound schools signed certificates of intent to begin the Business Management Academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College in a few weeks at the beginning of the fall semester.

The road is not an easy one. Students in the program attend their high school classes, but also attend virtual classes for CVTC. During the summer, students also attend CVTC virtually for three hours, two days a week.

But the College’s President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said the hard work is worth it.

“Who is thinking about owning their own business someday?” Beaton-Garcia asked the students. Some raised their hands. “This is your opportunity to start that dream now. We’re here to help any way we can.”

If students pass each class in the program, they will graduate from CVTC in 2026 with their associate degree in Business Management.

CVTC began the Business Management Academy in 2017. Typically, students who finish the program graduate from college before graduating from high school.