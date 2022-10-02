CVTC launches new Transportation Education Center

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an open house Thursday for a new Transportation Education Center. The facility offers more than 120,000 square feet of modern labs and classrooms.

It’s been in the works since 2020, when voters approved a referendum allowing for its construction.

“The pride and immense care of this community were evident to me when I came to Chippewa Valley Technical College to interview for the president position. It was then that I learned that communities in the CVTC district had passed a generous referendum to support the educational endeavours of the College,” Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Chippewa Valley Technical College president said.

“By saying ‘yes’ the the vision for this state-of-the-art facility, our communities have shown us that they are invested in the incredible trades represented here today.”

Adam Wehling, dean at Chippewa Valley Technical College, said the new facility will greatly improve the educational experience for students.

“If you were to walk in here seven days a week, we have things going on. On Sundays, you can see motorcycles training out at our new motorcycle safety range. On Saturdays, we have truck driving students out there,” Wehling said. “Monday through Friday is our busy time. That’s when we have our program students in here.”

Most students attend classes about 30-hours per week, he said. Food, academic services, general education and labs are all in one building now.

“That wasn’t always the case,” he said.

Previously, the program was hosted in multiple buildings but now everything happens in one place.

Beaton-Garcia said the transportation center provides vital educational opportunities and training to the local workforce.

“Graduates from these programs are essential. People in transportation put food on your table. Diesel mechanics fix the tractors that help to harvest corn. Heavy equipment operators lay the roads so you can travel to family for Christmas. Logistics is truly what keeps the world moving,” Beaton-Garcia said.

Trends show a workforce shortage in the transportation sector, all while facing significant growth in distribution centers locally.

Beaton-Garcia said administrators, faculty and staff take extraordinary pride in always being at the forefront of innovation in training students.

“Now we have the much-needed resources and facilities at our instructors’ fingertips to match the passion they have to pass down their knowledge. Now we have given (them) the tools they need to help future generations. Their toolbox has been upgraded. Our staff and faculty are truly the success of these programs,” she said.