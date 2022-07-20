CVTC library offers 1 million items as part of consortium

In July, the Chippewa Valley Technical College library began sharing materials with 53 public libraries in the MORE system — a consortium of libraries in western Wisconsin circulating resources totaling more than a million items.

Students and employees can request library materials from any of the libraries to be delivered to CVTC or they can request CVTC library materials to be delivered to any of the MORE public libraries. Users can search the online catalog to find materials at any MORE-member library.

In addition, CVTC students and employees can work with public library staff to enable access to one of the largest shared collections in the world with resources such as Wisconsin's Digital Library, Freading, and Flipster.

“As a library and as a college, we strive to make our students’ learning experiences more equitable,” said Vince Mussehl, director of library services. “Providing students with the option and ability to pick-up library materials closer to their homes really helps us to level up our services for students located outside of Eau Claire.”

Lori Roholt, MORE administrator, said with the common mission of learning and entertainment, libraries of all kinds are joining the consortium to offer accessibility.

“It's difficult for one library to meet all of a community's needs,” she said. “That's why libraries have a long history of cooperation and resource-sharing that continues with CVTC and MORE today."

The library at CVTC is open for community members to pick-up and drop-off materials anytime the library is open. For more information on the CVTC library, including hours, visit www.cvtc.edu/library.