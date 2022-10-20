CVTC’s tax levy decreases for 2022-2023

Chippewa Valley Technical College approved a $106,542 decrease in the tax levy and set the amount at its District Board meeting Tuesday.

The approved tax levy for fiscal year 2022-2023 was set at $24.14 million, a reduction of nearly half of a percent from the levy in fiscal year 2021-2022 of $24.24 million.

Kirk Moist, CVTC’s vice president of Finance & Facilities, said the continued levy decrease is thanks to the state legislature’s increase of technical college property tax relief from $435 million to $449 million statewide.

“Local property owners have benefited from lower technical college taxes since 2015 when the Wisconsin Legislature removed $406 million from the total statewide technical college tax levy,” said Moist. “The second year of the current biennial budget that began July 1, 2021, includes an additional $14 million in property tax relief. This resulted in a lower total tax to support the CVTC budget.”

On Tuesday, the Board set the tax rate at 71 cents, down from 81 cents in 2022. The rate is the amount property taxpayers owe per $1,000 in valuation. In this case, a person with a $150,000 home will pay $106.50 in property taxes for the year to support the technical college – down from $121.63.

“Our students’ dreams could not be fulfilled without the support of our communities,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president. “In turn, we vow to continue to educate a highly-skilled workforce that makes our community a great place to live and work.

The CVTC board is required to certify its levy by November 1 each year.