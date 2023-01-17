 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVTC seeks board applicants

CVTC new transportation center

The new Transportation Education Center at CVTC in Eau Claire was completed this summer.

 Dan Reiland, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram

Applications are being accepted for five positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees. Successful candidates will serve either a three-year or a one-year term beginning July 1, 2023.

The three-year term open positions include one member who is an elected official and two additional members. The one-year term positions include one member who is an employer and one member who is a school district administrator. 

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

All candidates must meet a number of requirements in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, at 9 a.m. at the CVTC Transportation Education Center.

For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500 or lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or go to www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House for its new Transportation Education Center Thursday. The facility allows transportation programs to be under one roof.
