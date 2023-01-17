CVTC seeks board applicants

Alyssa Van Duyse
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Applications are being accepted for five positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees. Successful candidates will serve either a three-year or a one-year term beginning July 1, 2023.
The three-year term open positions include one member who is an elected official and two additional members. The one-year term positions include one member who is an employer and one member who is a school district administrator.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
All candidates must meet a number of requirements in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.