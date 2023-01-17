CVTC seeks board applicants

Applications are being accepted for five positions on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees. Successful candidates will serve either a three-year or a one-year term beginning July 1, 2023.

The three-year term open positions include one member who is an elected official and two additional members. The one-year term positions include one member who is an employer and one member who is a school district administrator.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

All candidates must meet a number of requirements in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership. Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, at 9 a.m. at the CVTC Transportation Education Center.

For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500 or lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or go to www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.

