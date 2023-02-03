Other students might have taken a semester or even a year off, but not Smith.
“I was doing homework from the hospital bed,” she said as a matter of fact. “Thank goodness it was all online. My instructors were amazing and super helpful.”
She was able to complete the term, and she received all B grades, better than she had in previous semesters.
One of Smith’s instructors, Clayton Long, co-director of CVTC’s Legal Studies/Paralegal programs, said despite her health concerns, she was a stellar student.
“During a very difficult personal time, Sommer (Smith) continued to demonstrate responsibility and professionalism,” Long said. “She maintained communication and completed all her coursework in a timely fashion, even if it meant working from the hospital.
“Sommer’s behavior is an excellent example of the soft skills that employers value.”
Smith’s health is still not 100 percent, but she said she is doing well and credits her instructors for helping her during a difficult semester.
“I would like to give credit to the instructors for being understanding and helpful,” Smith said. “They were really great.”
