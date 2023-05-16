The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Dawson Goodman, ​Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Donna & John Goodman

Educator: Mr. Steve Anderson, Chippewa Falls Technology Education & Electronics Teacher

Dawson’s comments about Mr. Anderson: I selected Mr. Anderson because he’s taught me more than just school lessons ever since I had him as my seventh grade football coach. As my instructor for Intro to Engineering and Design, he empowered me to pursue a career in it! Mr. Anderson never fails to bring the “juice” every day in the form of laughter, positivity, and optimism. He has impacted me tremendously, and I will forever be grateful! Thank you, Ando!

Mr. Anderson’s comments about Dawson: Dawson Goodman has been as good as any student I have taught or athlete I have coached. Dawson is a very driven young man who will not let anyone get in the way of his dreams. I would not trade Dawson’s natural character for the world. Dawson is a very loyal son and brother and his family has and will always come first. I am very proud to be Dawson’s nomination for Excellence In Education.

Future Plans: Dawson plans on attending UW-Stout to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and continue his athletic career in football. His career goal is to design and create automotive engines/electric motors.