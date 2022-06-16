Dead body found in ditch in Eau Claire County

On Thursday at approximately 11:03 am, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased individual that had been located in the ditch in the E11000 block of Mallard Rd, in the Township of Clear Creek.

The individual had been located by a passerby. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office Detectives initiated a death investigation.

Based upon information and evidence gathered thus far there is no reason to believe the public is in danger, as this appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

No further information is being released at this time. Additional information, including the identity of the decedent, will be released at a later time. This remains a very active and fluid investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0