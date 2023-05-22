The racial makeup of law enforcement agencies in Chippewa County largely reflects that of the broader communities they serve, a recent analysis of racial data shows.

Leaders from local agencies say they don't take race into consideration when hiring or even when analyzing the makeup of their forces.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said proper law enforcement boils down to public service and morality and when that mindset is kept front and center, matters such as discrimination, bias and unethical behavior are less likely to become issues for the department.

“Public service turns a blind eye to any division. So I don't care who you're voting for, and I don't care who you pray to. I don't care who you share your bedroom with. And I don't care what skin color you are,” Hakes said. “Public safety is at the utmost forefront of all we do and we hire people that reflect those same values.”

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said race is never at the forefront of his mind when making decisions about his agency.

“I don’t ask what people identify as. I don’t ask applicants and I don’t ask our officers or staff,” Kelm said. “I don’t ask because it’s none of my business. As long as they do the job and do it well because that’s what matters.”

A look at the demographic makeup of departments

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department has 66 sworn officers — 54 sworn male officers and 12 sworn female officers. The Sheriff’s Department recently hired a Black officer. It also has one Hispanic/Latino officer. Of the department's 66 sworn officers, 97% are white. The county's population is 93% white.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has 25 sworn officers — 22 sworn male officers and 3 sworn female officers. The department reports having 1 biracial officer. Of the department's 25 sworn officers, 96% are white. The city's population is 91% white.

Kelm said the data for his department may not be accurate, since he does not track demographic data for police officers and said it's possible other officers identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic, LatinX or Native American.

Neither department reported any excessive force complaints in the years between 2017 and 2022. And neither department reported any racial profiling complaints in the years between 2017 and 2022.

“Racial profiling is not acceptable, and we actually have policies and procedures against it,” Hakes said.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Efforts to diversify underway

In large urban areas, populations tend to be more racially and ethnically diverse, but in places like Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County, an overwhelmingly white population makes it difficult for departments to recruit and hire minority officers.

“I think that it's difficult, just in general, to get people to apply for law enforcement. We're having a tough time getting solid candidates in law enforcement,” said Hakes. “That’s not just in Chippewa, that’s everywhere.”

Recruiting, hiring, and retaining a diverse workforce is not a challenge that is limited to law enforcement. But law enforcement agencies have a unique role in society. In some communities law enforcement officers may be the public face of local government. The U.S. Department of Justice Equal Employment Opportunity Commission report in 2016 stated that it “is critical that our nation’s law enforcement agencies broadly reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.”

So where does that leave cities and counties with predominantly white populations?

“I will tell you that I will hire the best and the most qualified people, for positions, regardless of their sexual orientation, their skin color, their background, their history,” Hakes said. “I don't care what walk of life they come from.”

Diversity and discrimination training a big focus

Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County train law enforcement officers in discriminatory harassment, bias motivated crimes, limited English proficiency services, communicating with persons with disabilities, bias-based policing and ethics, Kelm said.

For sworn officers there is training at the state level on racial profiling and bias, Hakes said.

Beyond background checks, part of the hiring process at the Sheriff’s Department is psychological evaluation. This allows Hakes and other members of the upper ranks to flag anyone who might not fit the department criteria, or meet its ethical and moral standards. Red flags might include suggestions that an officer has issues with a particular race, religion or ethnicity.

But departments also need to pay attention to their practices and procedures. Hakes said in about 2010 he was involved in a U.S. Department of Justice study where he and other sworn law enforcement officers across Wisconsin recorded all of the contacts they made as part of their policing.

“One of the things we had to track was the skin color of the individuals we interacted with on the job. We did it for probably a six month window or so. We had to fill it out at the end of every shift and it got submitted to the state," Hakes said. “And nobody ever talks about it, right? Nobody ever mentions that. There was a time when law enforcement did this and in those months they found that there was no there was no impartialness in regards to diversity.”

And then the study stopped.

“I’m not sure what happened. I’m not sure why it stopped. The first round of results showed that as a whole, across the state, about 90% of the contacts that law enforcement made and the majority of the use of force complaints were white on white,” he said. “Well, then they quit collecting the data.”

Hakes never forgot the study. He said demonstrated that people were mostly doing the job well. And that’s what matters most to him — doing a good job and setting a good example for his department.

“I think that the most important thing a department can do is hire the best people. I often tell people that we can teach anybody with common sense to be a cop. We can’t teach them to be good human beings,” Hakes said. “I think that when hiring processes are reflected around hiring the best, moral candidates, you’re not going to have issues with diversity because you're going to treat everybody the same.”

As part of the 720-hour Law Enforcement Academy Program that all law enforcement in Wisconsin are required to complete to become certified police officers, students must complete a four-credit course on ethics that explores individual character, values and ethics. Students must also complete a four-credit course on cultural competence to prepare them to work with all members of the community.

Hakes said he believes teaching law enforcement officers to treat others like they want to be treated is the key.

“Everybody is someone's mother, everyone is someone's son, brother, sister, you know?" he said. "We treat everybody like we would want to be treated or how we would want someone to treat our loved ones regardless of their orientation, color or background.”

Midwest law enforcement leaders react to Derek Chauvin trial 1 year after Floyd's death Bloomington, Illinois, Police Department Interim Chief Greg Scott Interim Carbondale, Illinois, Police Chief Stan Reno Coles County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine Decatur, Illinois, Police Chief Jim Getz Macon County, Illinois, Sheriff Tony Brown Mattoon, Illinois, Police Chief Sam Gaines Rock Island County, Illinois, Sheriff Gerry Bustos Griffith, Indiana, Police Chief Greg Mance Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Michigan City, Indiana, Police Chief Dion Campbell Clear Lake, Iowa, Police Captain Michael Colby Mason City, Iowa, Police Chief Jeff Brinkley Mitchell County, Iowa, Sheriff Greg Beaver Scott County, Iowa, Sheriff Tim Lane Winona, Minnesota, Police Chief Tom Williams Winona County, Minnesota, Attorney Karin Sonneman Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sheriff Neil Miller Columbus, Nebraska, Police Chief Charles Sherer Fremont, Nebraska, Police Chief Jeff Elliott Grand Island, Nebraska, Police Chief Robert Falldorf Hall County, Nebraska, Sheriff Rick Conrad Kearney, Nebraska, Police Department Chief Bryan Waugh Lincoln, Nebraska, Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson Lincoln, Nebraska, Police Department Officer Erin Spilker North Platte, Nebraska, Police Chief Daniel Hudson Omaha, Nebraska, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska, Sheriff Mark Overman Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Dave Mahoney La Crosse County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Jeff Wolf Madison, Wisconsin, Police Chief Shon Barnes Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Police Chief David Smetana U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland