Display honoring active military placed in Christmas Village

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A display that honors active military from Chippewa County has been placed in Irvine Park, as part of the Christmas Village exhibits.

Bill and Mary Brunstad have compiled the list since 2000. Their son was in the U.S. Navy that year, and they wanted a way to honor him while he was gone during the holidays. So, they started making the list of active military. The first year, they had just 19 names. It often is more than 100.

“There are so many young people serving in our area,” Bill Brunstad said. “I think Christmas is a particularly difficult time for families, when they are trying to be cheerful, and their loved ones are overseas.”

Bill Brunstad said he now starts compiling the list in September and vetting all the names. Rooney Printing donated the four placards, which lists 111 names from across the county this year. Bill picked up the completed boards on Monday and placed them in the park, as one of the final touches of the 35th annual Christmas Village.

The names on the list are purposefully not in alphabetical order. Bill Brunstad uses a computer program to shuffle their names but make sure none are accidentally dropped.

“It makes people stop and look, and it makes them appreciate how many people are serving, rather than find just one name, and drive away,” Bill Brunstad said.

Mary Brunstad agreed, saying the goal is for people to understand how many people from the county are on active duty and not home for the holidays.

“We need to keep them there longer, because everyone will know somebody on the list,” Mary Brunstad said. “It makes it really special.”

John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls parks director, praised the work of the Brunstads to make the unique display.

“The idea of Christmas Village is a celebration of our community,” Jimenez said. “I think it’s great we honor and highlight our military members.”

Christmas Village was created in 1987, and it features about 200 displays and more than 125,000 lights. It takes months to create the village; work typically begins in late September, with the first lights going up during Oktoberfest weekend. Warmer conditions this fall allowed volunteers and staff to get the displays up on time.

“Each year, we depend on a lot of volunteers,” Jimenez said. “We had fantastic turnouts this year.”

The lights will officially turn on at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving evening. Between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., it is walk-through only, then vehicles will be allowed to drive through later. The lights are on daily at dusk through New Year’s Day.