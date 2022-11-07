Double duty — John Wagner keeps busy running two hospitals

CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Wagner was recently appointed to serve as president of not one, but two hospitals. Wagner is now president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System's Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

It’s not an entirely new gig. Wagner has been serving as president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital since 2019. The expansion of his executive leadership role to now include Sacred Heart Hospital follows the recent departure of Andy Barth, who served as president and CEO of Sacred Heart since 2021.

“With our two hospitals being so close in proximity, we've moved to shared leadership in a lot of areas,” Wagner said. “We've kind of moved into a unified organization mindset.”

It keeps him busy, doing double duty.

Wagner oversees about 200 staff members at HSHS St. Joseph’s and roughly 500 staffers at HSHS Sacred Heart.

Wagner and his family moved to Chippewa Falls specifically so that he could pursue the opportunity to work for a Catholic health care system.

“That's what brought me to St. Joseph’s,” he said. “It was a nice-sized community. There's lots to do here for a family that’s raising young kids. It was just a great place to move to.”

Arriving in Chippewa Falls in September 2019 was good timing, he said. It gave him six months behind the wheel before COVID-19 hit. He was just getting his feet on the ground when everything changed.

“It was good in the sense that I didn't have a lot of history. So when we had to think differently about ‘how do we do this?’ with all the different issues that come up with a pandemic, it was a little bit easier to think differently because I didn't have any other experience here to compare it with,” he said. “I was learning as we did it.”

Wagner grew up in Iowa. He received a doctor of physical therapy and rehabilitation science degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 2008, and a Master of Business Administration, with a specialization in health care management in 2018. His undergraduate degree is from Mount Mercy College with a major in biology and minor in psychology.

Early in his career, Wagner worked as a physical therapist.

“When I was choosing an occupation, I wanted to do something where I could help people, but I found science and sports interesting. So I thought physical therapy would be a good matchup, and I really enjoyed doing that,” he said.

Eventually he realized it was time to move into a different tract of the medical field.

“There's a little bit of burnout in terms of treating patients where you get a firsthand look at how fragmented the health care system can be sometimes. So I kind of reached a point where I either needed to get into a role where I can maybe influence that more, or get out of health care,” he said.

Prior to starting at HSHS, John spent a decade with UnityPoint Health in Iowa in various clinical and leadership roles, including director of operations, director of performance improvement and employer relations, director of rehabilitation services.

While he lives in Chippewa Falls, much of his workday is spent in Eau Claire.

“I drop my kids off in the morning at school. I come down to Eau Claire most days and either work here for the majority of the day or part of the day, and finish in the afternoon at St. Joseph's, where I'm close to home,” he said.

Wagner said he likes the challenge of working in both locations. But that doesn’t mean his job is easy.

“The headwinds in health care right now are enormous. The rising cost of labor and supplies (and) decreasing reimbursement creates a financial crunch like nothing we've ever seen before, at least I've never seen before ...,” he said. “Managing that across two campuses, I think, you know, it's a challenge.”

He said his goal is to try to honor the longstanding traditions of excellence at both hospitals. He also wants to keep staff on the same page so that when decisions are made or things happen, everyone has an understanding about why the hospitals are doing what they’re doing.

“I think that's a challenge — to make sure that we're bringing everyone along in that journey,” he said.

Wagner said he feels blessed to be able to run two hospitals and that having both resources locally means that residents don't have to drive to the Twin Cities to get a high level of care.

Sacred Heart does offer more of the bells and whistles, he said. That’s an asset to everyone in Eau Claire and Chippewa County.

He said he’s especially impressed with the cardiac, stroke and cancer care programs in Eau Claire.

St. Joseph’s is a smaller operation, but Wagner said it still has a fantastic emergency department, and surgical suite that makes ambulatory care, EMT drop-offs and orthopedics shine.

“You don't have to go to a big hospital. You can take your kiddos in to do their ear tubes or whatever and be in and out,” he said. “It's a super great, easy experience. We also have a wound care program at St. Joseph’s. That's a population that we don't talk about a lot. But it's a big need and they're super busy and they do a great job of helping people heal.”

Keeping two hospitals thriving in the region is Wagner’s top goal. He wants to make sure people can stay local when they need medical attention of any kind.

“I think it is a tremendous asset, particularly given the challenges that we're seeing all over the place,” he said.