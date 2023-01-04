DPI upholds Chippewa Falls district's investigations of discrimination

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently issued two decisions involving pupil discrimination complaints that were originally filed with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District last year by a civil rights organization on behalf of current and former students.

The complaints alleged that the district discriminated against students “on the basis of race, sex, and sexual orientation by causing, encouraging, accepting and tolerating a school climate hostile to students with those protected statuses.”

The complaints also alleged that the district disciplined students differently on the basis of race and that it failed to “meet its statutory responsibility to provide appropriately diverse instructional materials.”

The district conducted extensive investigations of the complaints and determined that its staff acted properly.

The civil rights organization appealed the results of the investigations to DPI. DPI determined that the district’s investigations met the requirements of applicable law and that the investigative records supported the district’s conclusions.

DPI concluded that the district’s instructional and library media materials selection policy complied with state law. The civil rights organization has not pursued further review of the district’s investigation process and conclusions.

In a press release the district wrote that it is pleased with the results reached by DPI. At the same time, the district recognizes that there is still much work to be done to educate students and, more broadly, the community, about the rights and responsibilities shared by all to prevent and address discrimination.

