Dunn County referendum on nationalizing health care looks promising

In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asks Congress and the U.S. president to nationalize health care. Now its chances look good — and the Nov. 8 referendum could make waves in Wisconsin.

Generally, attempts such as these come from large urban areas. They might come with a left-leaning agenda. But residents in Dunn County, in interviews, seem to support the effort.

This referendum is the result of dozens of locals working together, year after year. They say they don’t care if you are blue or red or opaque. They just want you to have some say in whether you have good, reliable health care.

Their goal is to let the public decide if the federal government should cover health care costs for all, rather than just Medicare and Medicaid.

The Dunn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to add this question to the November ballot. Politically speaking, some of them are incredibly conservative. Others lean in the opposite direction. Yet, members voted to allow this question to go to referendum.

Officials said they simply want to make sure that Americans are heard, that residents have a chance to give their opinion about health care in the United States.

“You know, people are going to see that it’s on the ballot, and they’re going to start asking questions. What does it mean for the federal government to have universal health care?” said Monica Berrier, a Dunn County supervisor.

So why does this matter?

If the referendum passes, it won’t immediately affect national policy. However, it would tell the state and federal governments that residents of Dunn County want new national health care options.

John Calabrese has spent about 40 to 50 hours per week over recent months having conversations about the referendum with locals. In addition, he and other volunteers have been leaving literature at people’s doors, for those who aren’t home to discuss the issue.

“It’s nice weather so people are out and about. Sometimes we chat about it. What’s really unique is that it’s one of those issues, perhaps the only one, where I have yet to hear one person say to me, ‘Our health insurance system is great in this country.’”

Calabrese said he doesn’t see any organized opposition to the referendum. And that’s surprising in such a conservative region of Wisconsin.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it passes. I wouldn’t be surprised if it got 60% or 65% approval next week,” he said.

Although there might not be any organized effort to undermine the referendum, there are residents who oppose it.

Harold Johnson, a resident of Otter Creek in Dunn County, said he’s concerned about big government and federal regulations.

“Listen, it’s not that I don’t want to pay less for health care. Of course I do. But I don’t like the idea of people in Washington controlling me, what I can and can’t do,” he said. “I fought for this country in Vietnam. I’d die for this country. And sometimes that means not allowing a communist state to take over. I’m hesitant, you know, to allow this referendum to happen.”

There are other counties in Wisconsin, including Douglas and Ashland, that are looking to add this referendum — with the same wording and sentiment — to their ballot for the spring of 2023.

“So, if it’s just Dunn County, I don’t see it having that much of a direct impact,” Berrier said. “However, what I hope is that this discussion in Dunn County will inspire other counties to do the same. And I think that if other counties across Wisconsin, and even into other states start doing that, I think that the federal legislators are really going to have to start to pay attention.”

But for now, it is a waiting game.

What Dunn County and its voters do on Nov. 8 could very well influence what happens across the state and the country.

“I think it’s really exciting that Dunn County is breaking ground here and being the first county in the state to do this,” said Berrier. “And I think it’s really important for us, and the local government, to give the people a voice on national issues as much as we can.”

Berrier, who was elected to the Dunn County Board of Supervisors in April and represents District 13, spoke in the public comments during the July meeting, which focused on whether the county would put a question to referendum. That’s more than a little unusual — to speak in the public comments on an issue as a citizen, when a microphone is available to you to say your piece as an elected official.

But that’s what Berrier did.

“I’m the county supervisor for District 13. So, like the others, I’m speaking today, regarding the referendum for national health care,” she said in July. “A question has come up about whether this is really county business, and I want to make the argument that it really is in the county’s interest to be advocating for a better health care system.”

Berrier said she wanted to make the argument that this should be a referendum question through the perspectives of budget and whether the current system is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

For now, Calabrese is knocking on doors and trying to get the word out. “We just need people to be informed and to vote,” he said.

“I was a little surprised to get, like, wholehearted support from the Dunn County Democratic Party, just because their leadership in Washington are not in favor of a single-payer health system. But they’re supporting us. The bigger thing, though, is everyone with a Trump flag in their driveway who are also supporting us.

“Not to sound like I’m saving the world or anything, but it’s really positive.”