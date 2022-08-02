Eau Claire Health Dept. seeks dog that bit man

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking for residents' help to find a dog that bit a man on Monday at approximately 2 p.m.

The bite happened at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, on the north end of Simpson Field (behind McPhee Physical Education Center).

The dog was described to be around 40-50 pounds with long, black hair. The dog was on a leash being walked with an additional small dog by a white female with red and black hair, described to be in her mid-20’s, 5’11”, and has a septum nose ring.

The health and rabies status of this dog needs to be determined. If anyone has information about this animal, they should call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

For more information about rabies exposures and what to do if you are bitten by an animal, visit rabies.echealthdepartment.org.