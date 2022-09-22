 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eau Claire Police notified of sex offender release

The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified Sex Offender Richard A. Johnson, 69, will be released from prison on September 27 and will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

Johnson's previous convictions include:

- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (02/21/2018) Eau Claire County;

- Child Enticement (02/21/2018) Eau Claire County;

- Manufacture/Deliver THC (02/21/2018) Eau Claire County;

Johnson will reside at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire. The primary focus of Johnson's DOC release plan is to ensure public safety.

Johnson's conditions of release include:

Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking.

Comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules.

Cooperate with electronic monitoring.

No unsupervised contact with minors.

The Eau Claire Police Department reminds the public all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/

Inquiries regarding Johnson should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Aaron Cernohous 715-225-2964.

