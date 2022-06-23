Eau Claire police notify public of sex offender release

The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified Sex Offender Joshua J. Weichert, 27, will be released from prison on June 28.
Weichert will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). Weichert's previous convictions include:
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (03/15/2019) Eau Claire County
- Possession Of Child Pornography (03/15/2019) Eau Claire County
- Threats to Injure/Accuse of Crime (03/15/2019) Eau Claire County
Weichert will be residing at a DOC monitored residence in the 3100 block of Garner Street in the City of Eau Claire. The primary focus of Weichert's DOC release plan is to ensure public safety. Weichert's conditions of release include:
Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking with exclusion zones.
Comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules.
Cooperate with electronic monitoring.
No unsupervised contact with minors.
Restricted computer and Internet use.
The Eau Claire Police Department reminds the public all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website at
http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/
Inquiries regarding Weichert should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Aaron Cernohous 715-225-2964.
