Eau Claire Police: Sex offender to be released from prison

The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified that sex offender Mark P. Staffa, 58, will be released from prison on June 7.

Staffa will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Staffa's previous convictions include:

- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault 2007, Eau Claire County, WI

- 4th Degree Sexual Assault 1986, New Haven, CT

- 1st Degree Sexual Assault 1985, New Haven, CT

Staffa will be residing at a DOC-monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire. The primary focus of Staffa's DOC release plan is to ensure public safety.

Staffa's conditions of release include:

Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking.

Comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules.

Cooperate with electronic monitoring.

No unsupervised contact with minors.

The Eau Claire Police Department reminds the public all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/

Inquiries regarding Staffa should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Mike Felton 715-450-2883.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0